Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionTom Segal
premium

'These are the only people who can stop the malaise' - Tom Segal on the British-Irish jumps divide

Get more big-race insight in the Racing Post Weekender, out every Wednesday and available from all good newsagents or via the Racing Post digital newspaper. Read more here.

Perhaps the most interesting story of last week was Richard Newland's comments on the dominance of Irish jumps horses and what could be done to help the British trainers. Fundamentally, however, it's hard to think of a solution because the British system caters for bad horses, while the Irish one caters for good ones.

The situation is only likely to get worse for the British side. Just look at the Irish domination at Cheltenham last season, especially in the novice hurdles. The first eight in the Supreme were trained in Ireland and so were the first ten in the Triumph, six of the first seven in the Boodles and the first four in the Ballymore. It's clear where all the best young horses are going.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 11 October 2023Last updated 10:00, 11 October 2023
icon
more inTom Segal
more inTom Segal