'These are the only people who can stop the malaise' - Tom Segal on the British-Irish jumps divide
Get more big-race insight in the Racing Post Weekender, out every Wednesday and available from all good newsagents or via the Racing Post digital newspaper. Read more here.
Perhaps the most interesting story of last week was Richard Newland's comments on the dominance of Irish jumps horses and what could be done to help the British trainers. Fundamentally, however, it's hard to think of a solution because the British system caters for bad horses, while the Irish one caters for good ones.
The situation is only likely to get worse for the British side. Just look at the Irish domination at Cheltenham last season, especially in the novice hurdles. The first eight in the Supreme were trained in Ireland and so were the first ten in the Triumph, six of the first seven in the Boodles and the first four in the Ballymore. It's clear where all the best young horses are going.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- Arc winner was ace - and here's why one of those behind him could be next year's star
- Why trends-based thinking is wrong about Continuous in the Arc
- Coolmore sweep to more Classic glory - here's why their domination will only increase
- Auguste Rodin performed a Lazarus-like recovery at Leopardstown - here's another you shouldn't write off
- The Commonwealth Cup was never needed - and it's impacting on the breed
- Arc winner was ace - and here's why one of those behind him could be next year's star
- Why trends-based thinking is wrong about Continuous in the Arc
- Coolmore sweep to more Classic glory - here's why their domination will only increase
- Auguste Rodin performed a Lazarus-like recovery at Leopardstown - here's another you shouldn't write off
- The Commonwealth Cup was never needed - and it's impacting on the breed