'They are dominating in this country' - Newland to raise concerns about Ireland's superiority in low-grade British jumps races
Grand National-winning trainer Richard Newland will meet with senior figures at the BHA on Wednesday to discuss concerns that the success of Irish-trained horses in low-grade British jumps races is damaging to the sport and its participants.
The meeting between Newland, BHA chief executive Julie Harrington, chief operating officer Richard Wayman and chief regulatory officer Brant Dunshea comes after similar concerns were raised during meetings between the BHA and small and medium-sized trainers this year.
Since the beginning of the jumps season on May 1, 234 Irish-trained runners have competed in Britain with 42 winning (18 per cent). A further 97 have finished in the first four with total prize-money earnings of £392,000. During the 2022-23 jumps season, Irish trainers featuring in the top 200 trainers in Britain won a combined £6,009,702 in prize-money.
