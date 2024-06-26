- More
The late-closers could be the ones to note from a strange Royal Ascot, but the juveniles are a rum bunch
There was something strange in the Ascot neighbourhood last week. After watching racing at the track for nearly 30 years it was the first time I could remember horses who raced up with the pace seemingly at an advantage on the straight track on quick ground. Bar Fairy Godmother, who was clearly three classes above her rivals in the Albany Stakes, only Soprano came from well off the pace to win a race, although she was never that far behind anyway in the Sandringham.
Pace was key, with those drawn around the pacesetters having a distinct advantage as nothing much really quickened like we are used to seeing on the straight track or changed position late on.
Not for one minute am I saying that the right horses weren't winning, but it just looked different from what we have become accustomed too, and I'm not sure how much value I'm going to put on the straight-track form just yet. It's a good job I'm not an in-running punter because I would have been bankrupt ten times over last week, laying all those I thought had done too much too soon and backing those who were going to fly from the back, which is what we usually see at Ascot.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inTom Segal
Last updated
- Temperament is the forgotten factor in big races - and that's why I'll be opposing this Group 1 contender next time
- Why those with long-term aspirations should be queuing up to use this stallion - plus my idea of the Derby winner
- The pass Derby favourite City Of Troy is being given in so many quarters for his lamentable Guineas effort staggers me
- This horse is one for Arsenal fans and I love his style - he's one to follow even if he doesn't run in the Derby
- The 2,000 Guineas is one of my favourite races but I simply cannot work out how City Of Troy ran so badly on Saturday
- Get up to £305 in free bets & bonuses for Euro 2024 this week including boosted odds: 40-1 England to win & 50-1 Bellingham to make 1+ passes
- Euro 2024 correct-score predictions: Get 40-1 boosted odds on England vs Slovenia
- Euro 2024 betting offer: get a £30 Surprise Bet when you bet just £10 with Kwiff for this week
- Euro 2024 betting offer: Score £40 in free bets when you bet just £10 with Sky Bet for this week
- Temperament is the forgotten factor in big races - and that's why I'll be opposing this Group 1 contender next time
- Why those with long-term aspirations should be queuing up to use this stallion - plus my idea of the Derby winner
- The pass Derby favourite City Of Troy is being given in so many quarters for his lamentable Guineas effort staggers me
- This horse is one for Arsenal fans and I love his style - he's one to follow even if he doesn't run in the Derby
- The 2,000 Guineas is one of my favourite races but I simply cannot work out how City Of Troy ran so badly on Saturday
- Get up to £305 in free bets & bonuses for Euro 2024 this week including boosted odds: 40-1 England to win & 50-1 Bellingham to make 1+ passes
- Euro 2024 correct-score predictions: Get 40-1 boosted odds on England vs Slovenia
- Euro 2024 betting offer: get a £30 Surprise Bet when you bet just £10 with Kwiff for this week
- Euro 2024 betting offer: Score £40 in free bets when you bet just £10 with Sky Bet for this week