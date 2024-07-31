- More
The King George left me feeling disappointed and further highlighted the lack of middle-distance blood in British pedigrees
The time was good, the winner looked good and there were plenty of Group 1 winners in the line-up, so there is no reason why there should be any negative reaction to Saturday's King George VI and Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot. However, I've always been a glass half empty kind of dude and I found it a really depressing race for a number of reasons.
First, the ground wasn't anywhere near as quick as it should have been, and while I'm no clerk of the course and can hardly keep my back garden in shape, the decision to water the track overnight when the times on the Friday suggested it was on the slow side of good requires an explanation.
Look at the two horses who dominated the race. The winner, Goliath, is German bred by Alderflug, a sire whose best horses relish testing ground, and the runner-up Bluestocking was only going to run if the ground had some give in it. The form horses Auguste Rodin and Rebel's Romance, who are both best on fast ground, were well beaten.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inTom Segal
Last updated
- As the King George approaches the question needs to be asked - where have all the middle-distance horses gone?
- City Of Troy gets a C grade for his Eclipse win and I wouldn't back him for the Juddmonte International
- The late-closers could be the ones to note from a strange Royal Ascot, but the juveniles are a rum bunch
- Temperament is the forgotten factor in big races - and that's why I'll be opposing this Group 1 contender next time
- Why those with long-term aspirations should be queuing up to use this stallion - plus my idea of the Derby winner
- Day two Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £40 in free bets when you bet just £10 with Sky Bet
- Betfair Glorious Goodwood betting offer for day two: claim £50 in free bets when you bet just £10
- Get a total of £245 from the leading bookmakers for day two of Glorious Goodwood
- Galway festival day two betting offers: get a total of £245 today
- Glorious Goodwood day one betting offer: grab £60 in free bets with BetMGM
- As the King George approaches the question needs to be asked - where have all the middle-distance horses gone?
- City Of Troy gets a C grade for his Eclipse win and I wouldn't back him for the Juddmonte International
- The late-closers could be the ones to note from a strange Royal Ascot, but the juveniles are a rum bunch
- Temperament is the forgotten factor in big races - and that's why I'll be opposing this Group 1 contender next time
- Why those with long-term aspirations should be queuing up to use this stallion - plus my idea of the Derby winner
- Day two Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £40 in free bets when you bet just £10 with Sky Bet
- Betfair Glorious Goodwood betting offer for day two: claim £50 in free bets when you bet just £10
- Get a total of £245 from the leading bookmakers for day two of Glorious Goodwood
- Galway festival day two betting offers: get a total of £245 today
- Glorious Goodwood day one betting offer: grab £60 in free bets with BetMGM