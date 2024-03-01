Racing Post logo
OpinionDavid Jennings
premium

The Gold Cup horse running in the Ultima and more key takeouts from the Cheltenham preview night circuit

author image
David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Cheltenham preview nights are more resilient than mountain goats
Cheltenham preview nights have somehow stood the test of timeCredit: Patrick McCann

The Cheltenham preview night was an endangered species 20 years ago, yet there was Shark Hanlon turning up on my X timeline Thursday night telling everyone in a Gorey hotel that Willie Mullins would have "three times as many winners as England".

Not even flirting takes place in person anymore, but somehow there remains a thirst for Cheltenham preview nights with a live audience.

Despite the festival itself being unrecognisable from the cutthroat and compelling three-day saga of 20 years ago, the preview nights have never changed. The same faces in the same places saying the same things. A few stools, a few pints and a few outrageous claims. A concoction of claptrap and curses. The more ridiculous the rant, the louder the cheer. Our open mic nights are going nowhere.

Published on 1 March 2024inDavid Jennings

Last updated 15:00, 1 March 2024

