The best horses, the best jockeys and the best thinkers - why Coolmore are out on their own

He doesn't say much and will always deflect the praise to the horses he rides and the team that prepares them, but for me there was one person who stood head and shoulders above everyone else at York last week: Ryan Moore.

Not only is he probably the best horseman in the world but I reckon he's getting better and better, not because of what he does on a horse but what he does with his brain. Last week he was miles ahead of everyone else in deciphering how the track was riding and he gave The Lion In Winter, Los Angeles and, in particular, City Of Troy absolutely masterful rides.

Of course, he was riding top-class racehorses, some of the best-bred horses in the world, but Moore got all three rolling before many other jockeys knew what was happening and he made it all look so easy.