premium

The aftermath of the Nassau has me confused - either Ryan Moore or Opera Singer was great but not both of them

author image
Tipster
Opera Singer (left) repels all challengers in the Nassau
Opera Singer and Ryan Moore beat See The Fire (centre) and Sparkling Plenty (right) in the Nassau StakesCredit: Edward Whitaker

It's always hard to know what is a truly great ride. For me it usually involves the jockey winning a race that he or she shouldn't have, in other words getting an inferior horse home in front of a better one, and for that reason I was totally flummoxed by the aftermath of the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood last week.

I have no problem with Ryan Moore's ride on Opera Singer being hailed a great one or that she could easily be a contender in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe come October, but I don't understand how it could be both of those things.

Either Moore nicked the race on an inferior horse, making it a great ride, or he rode an injudicious race, which meant Opera Singer was value for more than her winning margin. It's only if the second part is true that she's a big Arc contender because on the level of form she achieved last week she has no chance of winning at Longchamp.

