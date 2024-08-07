- More
The aftermath of the Nassau has me confused - either Ryan Moore or Opera Singer was great but not both of them
It's always hard to know what is a truly great ride. For me it usually involves the jockey winning a race that he or she shouldn't have, in other words getting an inferior horse home in front of a better one, and for that reason I was totally flummoxed by the aftermath of the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood last week.
I have no problem with Ryan Moore's ride on Opera Singer being hailed a great one or that she could easily be a contender in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe come October, but I don't understand how it could be both of those things.
Either Moore nicked the race on an inferior horse, making it a great ride, or he rode an injudicious race, which meant Opera Singer was value for more than her winning margin. It's only if the second part is true that she's a big Arc contender because on the level of form she achieved last week she has no chance of winning at Longchamp.
- The King George left me feeling disappointed and further highlighted the lack of middle-distance blood in British pedigrees
- As the King George approaches the question needs to be asked - where have all the middle-distance horses gone?
- City Of Troy gets a C grade for his Eclipse win and I wouldn't back him for the Juddmonte International
- The late-closers could be the ones to note from a strange Royal Ascot, but the juveniles are a rum bunch
- Temperament is the forgotten factor in big races - and that's why I'll be opposing this Group 1 contender next time
