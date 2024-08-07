The aftermath of the Nassau has me confused - either Ryan Moore or Opera Singer was great but not both of them

It's always hard to know what is a truly great ride. For me it usually involves the jockey winning a race that he or she shouldn't have, in other words getting an inferior horse home in front of a better one, and for that reason I was totally flummoxed by the aftermath of the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood last week.

I have no problem with Ryan Moore's ride on Opera Singer being hailed a great one or that she could easily be a contender in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe come October, but I don't understand how it could be both of those things.

Either Moore nicked the race on an inferior horse, making it a great ride, or he rode an injudicious race, which meant Opera Singer was value for more than her winning margin. It's only if the second part is true that she's a big Arc contender because on the level of form she achieved last week she has no chance of winning at Longchamp.