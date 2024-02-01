Racing's real fans need more love from courses if we're to keep coming through the gates
Saturday was a good day. I was wandering around Cheltenham, with no professional obligation to be there, just drinking it all in and thinking, 'Why on earth don't I do this more often?'.
Of course, it's easy to love an eight-race card as full of talent and drama as that one. A couple of days later, reading Lee Mottershead's column, I was left thinking, 'Why on earth don't other people go to jump racing's big days more often?'.
Mottershead cited some troubling attendance figures for fixtures whose success we ought to be able to take for granted, like the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury, the King George VI Chase at Kempton and the Tingle Creek at Sandown. All of them have seemingly lost thousands of racegoers in just a few years, although Mottershead also quoted other examples where the numbers are going the right way.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 1 February 2024inChris Cook
Last updated 14:00, 1 February 2024
- Racing prepares us for disappointment - but this latest victory for the sport's superpowers is still depressing
- Here's a five-horse acca on the Cheltenham Festival as I succumb to my inner mug
- Who's your enemy? It's the question most punters get badly wrong - and must get right if they want to win
- Is Shishkin really the best we can do?! How the Gold Cup betting paints a damning picture of British racing
- I pigged out on Boxing Day and now I'm worrying about racing's strict new Premier diet
- Racing prepares us for disappointment - but this latest victory for the sport's superpowers is still depressing
- Here's a five-horse acca on the Cheltenham Festival as I succumb to my inner mug
- Who's your enemy? It's the question most punters get badly wrong - and must get right if they want to win
- Is Shishkin really the best we can do?! How the Gold Cup betting paints a damning picture of British racing
- I pigged out on Boxing Day and now I'm worrying about racing's strict new Premier diet