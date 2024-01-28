Do attendance falls suggest British jumping is losing popularity - or are racecourses to blame?
Japanese racing has enjoyed some marvellous days in recent years. Tuesday may well have been the best.
At a Longines-sponsored ceremony in London, Equinox was unsurprisingly named 2023's world champion racehorse, with the Japan Cup awarded the title of world's best race for the first time. Perhaps in a nod to the occasion's significance, Japan's ambassador to the United Kingdom, Hajime Hayashi, was among those at The Savoy where he was joined by former UK home secretary Priti Patel and defence secretary Ben Wallace. Both will no doubt have been encouraged to generate interest from their fellow parliamentarians in the Westminster Hall affordability checks debate on February 26.
As racing fans, Patel and Wallace will presumably have been well aware that racing in Japan leads the way on numerous fronts. Not only did it have the best horse and race in 2023, it has a structure that is envied in many other major jurisdictions.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- One very simple change could make a positive difference to the Grand National
- British racing has plenty of problems - but it really isn't always Ireland's poor neighbour
- Tired, unlovely and unloved: work needed to bring back missing thousands to Kempton
- Racing's positive response to some disturbing news indicates the sport has learned a vital lesson
- British racing serves up a bit of a turkey at Christmas - and it's vital we try to do better
- One very simple change could make a positive difference to the Grand National
- British racing has plenty of problems - but it really isn't always Ireland's poor neighbour
- Tired, unlovely and unloved: work needed to bring back missing thousands to Kempton
- Racing's positive response to some disturbing news indicates the sport has learned a vital lesson
- British racing serves up a bit of a turkey at Christmas - and it's vital we try to do better