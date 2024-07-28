- More
Racing is leading the way on equine welfare - and it's vital we get that message out to the world at large
As other equestrian sports have their moment in the spotlight at the Olympics, it’s worth reflecting on the role racing now plays in the lives of horses everywhere.
Indeed, racing is the biggest funder of equine health, research and veterinary science across Britain. Almost £49 million has been invested by the Levy Board and the Racing Foundation into welfare projects over the last 22 years.
Over that time, we have seen crucial developments in medicines, orthopaedic techniques and the monitoring of diseases, to name just three. This means that it’s not just racehorses who have benefited from the sport’s determination to improve welfare standards – racing has been responsible for the increase in the overall health of the horse population.
- A trainer firmly on the up after the major upheaval of starting again from scratch
- Destined for stardom: the trainer (and seriously nice guy) who is showing a stunning level-stakes profit in both codes this year
- Sapphire provides a snapshot of Ireland's sprint decline - and it runs much deeper than one race
- Never mind 'Hollywood Harry' - I thought 'Devilish De Boinville' stole the show as ITV docuseries gets off to a great start
- Breakdancing and golf are in the Olympics - why couldn't horse racing play a part too?
