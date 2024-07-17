- More
Ambition, purpose and visionary leadership: Irish racing could have done with what Coolmore and Paddy Power possess
I've been thinking a lot about 1988 this past week. It started when I was writing a tribute to Irish bookmaking legend David Power. It was in that year that Power teamed up with competing betting shop owners John Corcoran and Stewart Kenny to bring the Paddy Power brand into being.
The history of the company's remarkable evolution has been well recited. Perhaps less widely understood is how the gambling giant, now part of the Flutter family, was founded towards the end of a decade in which the Irish economy was in turmoil: a period of inflation and high unemployment, decreased agricultural and industrial productivity, and a crisis of national morale as emigration soared. Inflationary pressure impacted the racing economy and the Racing Board began to run into debt for the first time since its creation in 1945.
When we reflect on how the Irish racing landscape looked in 1988, there is a temptation to focus on the low point of the Cheltenham Festival when 35 Irish-trained runners produced just a single winner, Galmoy in the Stayers' Hurdle, a prelude to the following year's whitewash.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inAlan Sweetman
Last updated
- Racing getting tailed off in Ireland's popularity stakes - few sports fans are aware of Epsom and still fewer will care
- Leopardstown's Derby Trial has fallen on hard times - but could Los Angeles be the one to revive its tradition?
- City Of Troy proves history repeats itself - his place in the annals hinges on Aidan O'Brien finding the route to redemption
- Healthy variety in early stages of Flat season - and proof that lower-quality races belong on big racedays
- Cheltenham headlines belong to the winners but festival a reminder that there is honour in defeat
- Racing getting tailed off in Ireland's popularity stakes - few sports fans are aware of Epsom and still fewer will care
- Leopardstown's Derby Trial has fallen on hard times - but could Los Angeles be the one to revive its tradition?
- City Of Troy proves history repeats itself - his place in the annals hinges on Aidan O'Brien finding the route to redemption
- Healthy variety in early stages of Flat season - and proof that lower-quality races belong on big racedays
- Cheltenham headlines belong to the winners but festival a reminder that there is honour in defeat