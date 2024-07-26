A trainer firmly on the up after the major upheaval of starting again from scratch

Last Saturday could not match the quality of King George day but the action again served notice of a trainer climbing the ladder.

In the case of Adrian Keatley, back up the ladder is a more accurate description as he won the Irish 1,000 Guineas with Jet Setting in his home country before moving to the Malton area in 2020.

It was a bold decision to up sticks and start afresh in a different country, but Keatley felt it was the only way to salvage his career after just two winners in Ireland in the whole of 2019.