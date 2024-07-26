FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
OpinionAnother View
premium
A trainer firmly on the up after the major upheaval of starting again from scratch
Adrian Keatley: expanding his Malton stable and making a success of fresh startCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)
Last Saturday could not match the quality of King George day but the action again served notice of a trainer climbing the ladder.
In the case of Adrian Keatley, back up the ladder is a more accurate description as he won the Irish 1,000 Guineas with Jet Setting in his home country before moving to the Malton area in 2020.
It was a bold decision to up sticks and start afresh in a different country, but Keatley felt it was the only way to salvage his career after just two winners in Ireland in the whole of 2019.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inAnother View
Last updated
Copy
more inAnother View
- Destined for stardom: the trainer (and seriously nice guy) who is showing a stunning level-stakes profit in both codes this year
- Sapphire provides a snapshot of Ireland's sprint decline - and it runs much deeper than one race
- Never mind 'Hollywood Harry' - I thought 'Devilish De Boinville' stole the show as ITV docuseries gets off to a great start
- Breakdancing and golf are in the Olympics - why couldn't horse racing play a part too?
- Can we get another magical result like Mrs Danvers to lift spirits in Saturday's Super Sprint at Newbury?
more inAnother View
- Destined for stardom: the trainer (and seriously nice guy) who is showing a stunning level-stakes profit in both codes this year
- Sapphire provides a snapshot of Ireland's sprint decline - and it runs much deeper than one race
- Never mind 'Hollywood Harry' - I thought 'Devilish De Boinville' stole the show as ITV docuseries gets off to a great start
- Breakdancing and golf are in the Olympics - why couldn't horse racing play a part too?
- Can we get another magical result like Mrs Danvers to lift spirits in Saturday's Super Sprint at Newbury?