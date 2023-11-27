PJA under Paul Struthers must demonstrate that it has learned from previous failings

Rarely can an appointment at a trade body in racing – or, indeed, anywhere – have been met with such universal approval by that body’s members as that of Paul Struthers returning as chief executive of the Professional Jockeys Association (PJA).

In the press release to announce his comeback, Struthers was described as the “overwhelming choice” for the role by PJA chair Nick Attenborough. In addition, the email carried quotes from Ryan Moore, in which he said Struthers was “back where he belongs”, and from Brian Hughes, who described the appointment as “the best news we’ve had in some time”.

Struthers will return to the top position in early January, just over two years after he left the organisation under something of a cloud in December 2021, one cast by the bullying of Bryony Frost by fellow jockey Robbie Dunne.