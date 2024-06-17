King and Queen remain key to Royal Ascot's success - and that of British racing more widely

Much of last year’s Royal Ascot preamble centred on the extent to which the new King and Queen would embrace the meeting. In the event anxiety dissipated as the week unfolded, with Charles and Camilla attending on all five days.

From racing’s perspective it could not have been scripted better. Queen Elizabeth II’s patronage had been a godsend throughout her 70-year reign, and her son’s desire to honour her memory brought continuity to Ascot’s direct links with the monarchy.

The circumstances are very different this time round, yet the message remains the same. Despite the King’s ongoing cancer treatment, Buckingham Palace “sources” emphasised in April that he was keen to attend once again. This predated his first public appearance since his illness was announced in February, and alluded to the importance the King now attaches to the royal fixture.