Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
15:00 CarlisleHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
15:00 CarlisleHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionJulian Muscat
premium

King and Queen remain key to Royal Ascot's success - and that of British racing more widely

author image
Features writer
King Charles: enjoyed first winner at Royal Ascot
King Charles and Queen Camilla salute the crowds on day one at Royal Ascot last yearCredit: Tom Dulat (Getty Images)

Much of last year’s Royal Ascot preamble centred on the extent to which the new King and Queen would embrace the meeting. In the event anxiety dissipated as the week unfolded, with Charles and Camilla attending on all five days.

From racing’s perspective it could not have been scripted better. Queen Elizabeth II’s patronage had been a godsend throughout her 70-year reign, and her son’s desire to honour her memory brought continuity to Ascot’s direct links with the monarchy.

The circumstances are very different this time round, yet the message remains the same. Despite the King’s ongoing cancer treatment, Buckingham Palace “sources” emphasised in April that he was keen to attend once again. This predated his first public appearance since his illness was announced in February, and alluded to the importance the King now attaches to the royal fixture.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inJulian Muscat

Last updated

iconCopy
more inJulian Muscat
more inJulian Muscat