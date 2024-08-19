Juddmonte bell will be tolling for City Of Troy as Ballydoyle's latest priceless asset bids to meet the greatest of expectations

The Juddmonte International on Wednesday has been described as the race of the season, in which City Of Troy will lock horns with . . . who, exactly?

Well, there is Bluestocking , a winner over course and distance who will attempt to go one better than her second in the Group 1 King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes at Ascot last time. Also in the mix are wide-margin Group 2 winner Calandagan , Alflaila , another Group 2 winner whose two Group 1 sorties saw him finish fourth and fifth, and Ambiente Friendly , who has never won a Pattern race of any description.

Based on achievement, York’s signature race is inferior to the King George, which attracted six individual Group 1 winners. Yet in terms of expectation, the International has generated an interest that was largely absent from the King George preamble.