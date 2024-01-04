Is Shishkin really the best we can do?! How the Gold Cup betting paints a damning picture of British racing

"British hopes are led by Shishkin." Six little words that say so much, taken from the end of the Racing Post's report on this week's Cheltenham Gold Cup entries.

That puts everything in perspective, doesn't it? The home team for our most prestigious jumps race is currently headed by a horse whose form figures for this season consist of the letters 'RU'.

It sounds like the start of a question, possibly: "Are you going to behave yourself for an entire race at some point this season? Are you hell-bent on finding new ways to avoid winning?"