OpinionChris Cook
premium

Is Shishkin really the best we can do?! How the Gold Cup betting paints a damning picture of British racing

author image
Chris CookRacing Writer of the Year
Shishkin after refusing to race at Ascot last week
Shishkin is reckoned to be Britain's best chance in the Cheltenham Gold Cup, despite what has been a frustrating season so farCredit: Alan Crowhurst

"British hopes are led by Shishkin." Six little words that say so much, taken from the end of the Racing Post's report on this week's Cheltenham Gold Cup entries.

That puts everything in perspective, doesn't it? The home team for our most prestigious jumps race is currently headed by a horse whose form figures for this season consist of the letters 'RU'.

It sounds like the start of a question, possibly: "Are you going to behave yourself for an entire race at some point this season? Are you hell-bent on finding new ways to avoid winning?"

Published on 4 January 2024inChris Cook

Last updated 14:07, 4 January 2024

