- More
I'm sure Moore and O'Brien have got it horribly wrong in the Irish Oaks - but these incredible stats are against me
What an idiot. What on earth is he thinking? Or, rather, what are they thinking? That was my immediate reaction to seeing Ryan Moore's name next to Content rather than Port Fairy when the Ballydoyle jockey bookings were belatedly published for the Juddmonte Irish Oaks.
If you don't mind me saying, chaps, this is a very un-Moore-like thing to do.
Here you have a filly who, for all her raw talent, is 0-3 this season and has finished eighth twice in those three starts. She has never tried this 1m4f trip before and can be extremely keen in the early part of her races. Indeed, she looks about as tricky to solve as an expert level game of Sudoku.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inDavid Jennings
Last updated
- Galway v Goodwood: racegoers are voting with their feet and bonkers Ballybrit has definitely still got it
- David Jennings: At least we know City Of Troy can win ugly - because this wasn't pretty at all
- It can feel like racing is on its knees right now - but City Of Troy is the one horse who could give us an escape from reality
- It's a far cry from Cheltenham as Royal Ascot's top contests expose sorry state of Irish Flat racing
- John Gosden could be prime minister - and he's ready to deliver on his manifesto at Royal Ascot at a whopping 16-1
- Galway v Goodwood: racegoers are voting with their feet and bonkers Ballybrit has definitely still got it
- David Jennings: At least we know City Of Troy can win ugly - because this wasn't pretty at all
- It can feel like racing is on its knees right now - but City Of Troy is the one horse who could give us an escape from reality
- It's a far cry from Cheltenham as Royal Ascot's top contests expose sorry state of Irish Flat racing
- John Gosden could be prime minister - and he's ready to deliver on his manifesto at Royal Ascot at a whopping 16-1