I'm sure Moore and O'Brien have got it horribly wrong in the Irish Oaks - but these incredible stats are against me

What an idiot. What on earth is he thinking? Or, rather, what are they thinking? That was my immediate reaction to seeing Ryan Moore's name next to Content rather than Port Fairy when the Ballydoyle jockey bookings were belatedly published for the Juddmonte Irish Oaks .

If you don't mind me saying, chaps, this is a very un-Moore-like thing to do.

Here you have a filly who, for all her raw talent, is 0-3 this season and has finished eighth twice in those three starts. She has never tried this 1m4f trip before and can be extremely keen in the early part of her races. Indeed, she looks about as tricky to solve as an expert level game of Sudoku.