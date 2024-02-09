I reckon there's a proper bet to be had this weekend - and the horse will follow up at the Cheltenham Festival too
No messing about this week, folks. The best bet you can have anywhere this weekend goes in the very first race at Naas on Saturday and, not only do I think the horse in question will win here, I fancy him to follow up at next month's Cheltenham Festival too.
The 2m rated hurdle (1.20) has produced four of the last five winners of the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle at the festival. I have a strong suspicion that will become five of the last six this season.
Band Of Outlaws, Aramax and Brazil all won the Naas heat before going on to land the Boodles, while Jazzy Matty was fourth to Sir Allen last year but scored at Cheltenham at 18-1.
Published on 9 February 2024inJohnny Dineen
Last updated 16:30, 9 February 2024
