TippingPaul Kealy
premium
'I make him easily the pick of those at big prices' - Paul Kealy predicts a shock in the Lockinge
Paul KealySenior tipster
Members' Club tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.
This and lots more exclusive insight is published every night on racingpost.com from 6pm.
Members' Club tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Copy
more inPaul Kealy
- 'The only way is going to be up for him this season' - Paul Kealy with five selections for Guineas weekend at Newmarket
- 'He comes here fresher than most' - Paul Kealy with five ante-post selections for Sandown on Saturday
- 'He has a right chance on last season's form' - Paul Kealy with five ante-post selections for Saturday
- 'He's the forgotten horse of the race' - Paul Kealy with a couple of each-way plays for the Grand National
- 'There are two who stand out at the prices' - Paul Kealy has a couple of cracks at Saturday's Lincoln
more inBetting offers
- York Dante festival betting offer: bet £10 on the 2.15 and get a £5 free bet on all remaining races
- Get 30-1 boosted odds for a goal to be scored in the Tottenham vs Man City match: Betfair Premier League Betting Offer
- Get 40-1 boosted odds for Man City to beat Spurs: Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Premier League Betting Offer
more inPaul Kealy
- 'The only way is going to be up for him this season' - Paul Kealy with five selections for Guineas weekend at Newmarket
- 'He comes here fresher than most' - Paul Kealy with five ante-post selections for Sandown on Saturday
- 'He has a right chance on last season's form' - Paul Kealy with five ante-post selections for Saturday
- 'He's the forgotten horse of the race' - Paul Kealy with a couple of each-way plays for the Grand National
- 'There are two who stand out at the prices' - Paul Kealy has a couple of cracks at Saturday's Lincoln
more inBetting offers
- York Dante festival betting offer: bet £10 on the 2.15 and get a £5 free bet on all remaining races
- Get 30-1 boosted odds for a goal to be scored in the Tottenham vs Man City match: Betfair Premier League Betting Offer
- Get 40-1 boosted odds for Man City to beat Spurs: Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Premier League Betting Offer