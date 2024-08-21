Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:50 YorkHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:50 YorkHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
TippingTom Segal
premium

'He's as good as any juvenile colt I've seen this season' - Tom Segal on why first impressions aren't always right

author image
Tipster

If you watch a lot of racing then you'll realise that first impressions matter. Top-class horses do things differently from normal ones and good races usually stick out like a sore thumb. However, there are some occasions when first impressions are completely misleading and I have to hold my hands up because I was guilty of grossly underestimating the Coventry Stakes, and in particular the winner Rashabar.

It was probably because Rashabar started an 80-1 shot at the royal meeting, the horses were spread all over the track and it didn't look like a normal Ascot juvenile race, that made me think the Coventry was a substandard running. For many weeks I was of the opinion that any horse who ran in the race was worth taking on, but in recent weeks everything has changed.

Al Qudra, Mr Chaplin, Cowardofthecounty and Camille Pissarro have all franked the form, but it is Rashabar that I was mostly wrong about. Having watched the Coventry again lots in recent days, he did incredibly well to win and was by far the best horse on the day.

Access premium tipping

View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inTom Segal

Last updated

iconCopy
more inTom Segal
more inBetting offers
more inTom Segal
more inBetting offers