Heady days of Floyd are a long time ago as Kingwell loses status as a proper Champion Hurdle trial
It was always a day ringed in the calendar when I was a child. As a jumps-mad youngster growing up in Desert Orchid country in Hampshire, there was only one racecourse that mattered within easy distance (Salisbury didn’t count) and its big day came on a Thursday in mid-February: Kingwell Hurdle day.
With the help of a gullible headteacher who didn’t twig that stomach bugs always seemed to fall around the same time of year, it became a staple in the Hill household and I can still remember seeing the legendary Floyd winning back-to-back runnings, followed by subsequent Champion Hurdle hero Kribensis the next year.
The race maintained its status as a true Champion Hurdle trial for the two decades that followed, with Alderbrook, Hors La Loi and Katchit others to pull off the Wincanton-Cheltenham double. But it’s fair to say none of this year’s field will be troubling Constitution Hill or State Man, and it’s certainly not a date that will be ringed in anyone’s calendar. Well, except perhaps Goshen's, the horse who has single-handedly carried the race in recent times.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 16 February 2024inAnother View
Last updated 14:07, 16 February 2024
- How I pick winners at Cheltenham is very different to the rest of the year - and here's a 'system' that might help
- Politicians are desperate not to damage Britain's parlous finances - and that should be good news on the affordability checks front
- The US shows the way forward - displaying key data and displaying it early is what will get punters betting
- How the much-maligned Beaujolais could show racing the way to go with its Premier project
- Drastic action is needed to improve field sizes at the top level - so could scrapping entry fees be the answer?
- How I pick winners at Cheltenham is very different to the rest of the year - and here's a 'system' that might help
- Politicians are desperate not to damage Britain's parlous finances - and that should be good news on the affordability checks front
- The US shows the way forward - displaying key data and displaying it early is what will get punters betting
- How the much-maligned Beaujolais could show racing the way to go with its Premier project
- Drastic action is needed to improve field sizes at the top level - so could scrapping entry fees be the answer?