Getting the wheels turning is progress - but are we sure of the direction we're taking?

When you've been stuck inside your house for months on end, driving to the next town can seem a huge adventure, as many of us remember from Covid times. That's where racing is now – after a long period of rudderless drifting, it is taking responsibility for actively shaping its own future and of course that will induce nervousness.

This is an industry in which division and conflict have been the mood music for as long as I can remember. It's a novel experience to have an actual plan that has been hammered out over time and with the approval of a sufficient majority to put it into action.

So we're doing this, are we? We're actually going through that door into the big, wide world in the hope of getting to a particular place on the map? Oh God, I'm not sure about this . . . Do we have to?