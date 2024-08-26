Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:12 Southwell (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:12 Southwell (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionJulian Muscat
premium

Galileo's influence may be waning but Coolmore find new ways to keep the juggernaut rolling

author image
Features writer
Julian Muscat

If Royal Ascot combines sartorial glamour with top-class racing, York’s Ebor festival inclines unapologetically towards the latter. The four-day meeting which closed on Saturday was a joy to behold.

As has been well documented, Aidan O’Brien claimed a healthy share of the spoils. Each triumph was documented for what it was but by the end of the week a collective theme shone through. For all that O’Brien is sweeping much before him, the portents for the future are just as ominous for those straining to keep up with the Ballydoyle/Coolmore juggernaut.

But before an assessment of that, proper acknowledgement of a remarkable achievement is required after Content’s victory in the Yorkshire Oaks. The way she battled through adversity was utterly typical for one by Galileo, who became the first sire to be represented by 100 individual Group/Grade 1 winners.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inJulian Muscat

Last updated

iconCopy
more inJulian Muscat
more inJulian Muscat