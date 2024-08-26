Galileo's influence may be waning but Coolmore find new ways to keep the juggernaut rolling

If Royal Ascot combines sartorial glamour with top-class racing, York’s Ebor festival inclines unapologetically towards the latter. The four-day meeting which closed on Saturday was a joy to behold.

As has been well documented, Aidan O’Brien claimed a healthy share of the spoils. Each triumph was documented for what it was but by the end of the week a collective theme shone through. For all that O’Brien is sweeping much before him, the portents for the future are just as ominous for those straining to keep up with the Ballydoyle/Coolmore juggernaut.

But before an assessment of that, proper acknowledgement of a remarkable achievement is required after Content’s victory in the Yorkshire Oaks. The way she battled through adversity was utterly typical for one by Galileo, who became the first sire to be represented by 100 individual Group/Grade 1 winners.