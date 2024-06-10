Four key Royal Ascot themes - including why so much rests on the Wathnan Racing runners
Royal Ascot is imminent, so without further ado here are four themes set to play out next week . . .
US leading the international challenge
Widespread lament greeted the news that runners from beyond Europe will be thin on the ground. Prohibitive travel costs and comparatively low prize-money make it tough for the visitors, but there is another obvious factor at play: the competition they would face.
The standard of racing in Europe is beyond compare. Six of the top nine horses in last year’s World’s Best Racehorse Rankings raced in Europe. If overseas horses cannot match those rankings in their own jurisdictions, the reality is they won’t be competitive at Royal Ascot.
- City Of Troy's sire could be the next Sadler’s Wells and Galileo - and no-one will be more aware of that than Aidan O’Brien
- The Derby still retains its lure, but will it produce a memorable winner to compare with Troy or Shergar?
- Old-school thinking might be best left in the past when it comes to finding a Classic winner
- ‘F-word’ hype around City Of Troy is justified for now - and it will be quite the ride seeing if he can live up to it
- For Willie Mullins over jumps read Aidan O'Brien on the Flat - the parallels behind their dominance are striking
