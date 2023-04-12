Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
Tipping
premium

Experience is not as crucial in the National these days - here are my two fancies for the big race

Paul KealySenior tipster

Trelawne
2.25 Aintree
1pt win, 16-1 generally 

Letsbeclearaboutit
3.00 Aintree
2pts each-way, 20-1 Sky Bet 

Bowtogreatness
4.15 Aintree
1pt each-way, 33-1 generally

Access premium tipping

View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 12 April 2023Last updated 10:00, 12 April 2023
icon
more inPaul Kealy
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inPaul Kealy