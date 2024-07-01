Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:20 Sha TinHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:20 Sha TinHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionAnother View
premium

Don't underestimate White Birch - this will be a serious test for City Of Troy on Saturday

author image
Reporter
White Birch and Colin Keane see off Auguste Rodin in the Tattersalls Gold Cup
White Birch beat Auguste Rodin in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh in MayCredit: Patrick McCann

It was a pulsating weekend of action at the Curragh and a healthy range of trainers experienced the winner's enclosure, but Aidan O'Brien's three-year-olds again reigned supreme after a commanding display from Los Angeles in the Irish Derby and a huge showing from Jan Brueghel, who beat his elders in the International Stakes amid conspicuous greenness.

Both are immensely talented, powerful colts and it pays some tribute to City Of Troy, given he has always been the jewel in the Ballydoyle crown among the latest Classic crop.

City Of Troy now heads to the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown on Saturday and, as my colleague Julian Muscat writes, he is likely to face a small field with rather limited opposition. However, that doesn't mean he won't be seriously tested because in White Birch he faces a rival who can give him a captivating test.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inAnother View

Last updated

iconCopy
more inAnother View
more inAnother View