Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:20 Sha TinHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:20 Sha TinHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionJulian Muscat
premium

Desperate field sizes for the Eclipse expose flaws in the Pattern - but at least this year there's a good excuse

author image
Features writer
Paddington and Emily Upjohn pull a wide margin clear of West Wind Blows up Sandown's hill
Paddington beat three rivals in last year's Coral-EclipseCredit: Mark Cranham

Any temptation to lament the likely field size for Saturday’s Coral-Eclipse Stakes should be firmly resisted. It isn’t the sort of race to attract a double-digit cast, especially when a three-year-old of City Of Troy’s calibre receives 10lb from older males and 7lb from older females.

There has been the odd exception. A pair of consecutive runnings from 2003 saw 15 go to post and 12 the year after, yet it was surely no coincidence neither race featured a Derby winner receiving lumps of weight.

In fact, field sizes held up well throughout the Noughties before they fell away quite drastically. Again, it cannot be coincidence that happened in tandem with an expanding European Pattern.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inJulian Muscat

Last updated

iconCopy
more inJulian Muscat
more inJulian Muscat