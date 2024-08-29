- More
Cocaine case shows why the BHA must think again about its penalties - did it really intend to be so harsh?
Zero tolerance on drugs, it's so easy to say. But in the context of horseracing, it's a war that's quite difficult to wage, unless you're comfortable with the regulatory equivalent of firing your howitzer at the side of a building because there's a bad guy in there somewhere.
That was my main thought in the wake of this week's story about Ed Dunlop being clobbered with a one-year ban because a filly from his yard tested positive for what was described as "a small amount" of cocaine after finishing second at Brighton. How horse and drug were introduced to each other remains a mystery – perhaps there is one person out there who has an inkling, perhaps not.
At any rate, there was a two-hour hearing during which nothing was said which indicated to me that Dunlop had done anything wrong. He had taken reasonable precautions to prevent his horses ingesting some banned substance through contamination, although of course there's always more that could be done.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inChris Cook
Last updated
- Tactical mastery and raw talent made this a one-sided Juddmonte International
- A tale of expensive odds-on losers - but at least the memory is a source of comfort now in these trying times
- I recognise racing's struggle for column inches in mainstream media - but I'm not sure it matters that much anymore
- The 'ingenious' betting coup planned to perfection - but should we really celebrate hoodwinking punters?
- The Tony Martin saga is an embarrassment to racing - but it's the rules that need clarifying if we don't want it to happen again
- Tactical mastery and raw talent made this a one-sided Juddmonte International
- A tale of expensive odds-on losers - but at least the memory is a source of comfort now in these trying times
- I recognise racing's struggle for column inches in mainstream media - but I'm not sure it matters that much anymore
- The 'ingenious' betting coup planned to perfection - but should we really celebrate hoodwinking punters?
- The Tony Martin saga is an embarrassment to racing - but it's the rules that need clarifying if we don't want it to happen again