One-year disqualification, suspended for a year, for Ed Dunlop after runner tests positive for cocaine

Ed Dunlop has been given a one-year period of disqualification from racing, suspended for a year, after his Lucidity tested positive for a metabolite of cocaine at Brighton last year. The source of the positive test remains unknown and the BHA attached no blame to the trainer, who has never previously had a positive test for any of his runners in Britain during his 30-year career.

Dunlop can continue to train and race his horses without interruption, as the disqualification period is suspended. It would only be triggered if he were found in breach again during the next year.

The trainer's solicitor, Rory Mac Neice, had argued during a two-hour hearing for a lesser penalty. He described the outcome as "clearly and obviously, utterly undeserved".

"The rules have got to enable appropriate and fair disposal of cases and it seems to me these rules don't," Mac Neice told the Racing Post. "What this means is that somebody who has been a rule-taker for 30 years, who has an impeccable record, who clearly adds to the industry, far from being a threat to it, has a sword of Damocles hanging over his head for 12 months. What does that achieve?"

The independent disciplinary panel said its current guidelines on penalty are clear; in the case of a positive test for a Category A substance like cocaine, the verdict must be one of disqualification rather than any lesser penalty like a suspension from making entries. Lucidity will also be disqualified from the Brighton race, in which she finished second.

The panel heard that one of Dunlop's employees admitted using cocaine on two occasions, but one was months before the positive test while another happened afterwards.

Dunlop now plans to introduce random drug testing of those who work at his Newmarket yard and discussions are taking place about the possibility of random testing for all racing staff in the town.

The trainer's only previous positive test came in France, where Snow Fairy was disqualified from the Prix Jean Romanet in 2012. The panel was told that was the result of the trainer being given incorrect advice about the withdrawal period for anti-inflammatory medication.

