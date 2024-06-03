City Of Troy's sire could be the next Sadler’s Wells and Galileo - and no-one will be more aware of that than Aidan O’Brien
Ten Derby victories and counting says everything about the achievements of a man who had his doubters when he was installed at Ballydoyle back in 1995. Then a fresh-faced 26-year-old who had trained a string of jumpers, Aidan O’Brien is now rewriting the records he wrote himself over the last three decades.
However, City Of Troy’s Derby triumph on Saturday cast O’Brien in a new light. Never before has a trainer become so intimately entwined with the breeding industry. Sir Noel Murless bred numerous good horses, among them the 1968 1,000 Guineas winner Caergwrle, but O’Brien is on a different level.
The O’Brien family breeds horses under the Whisperview Trading banner. The successful enterprise extends to more than 100 mares and has a commercial slant. In that respect, it has aligned O’Brien closer and closer to the mindset of his paymasters at Coolmore. He is more accurately portrayed these days as a trainer-breeder, with the latter part of that label increasingly preoccupying him.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- The Derby still retains its lure, but will it produce a memorable winner to compare with Troy or Shergar?
- Old-school thinking might be best left in the past when it comes to finding a Classic winner
- ‘F-word’ hype around City Of Troy is justified for now - and it will be quite the ride seeing if he can live up to it
- For Willie Mullins over jumps read Aidan O'Brien on the Flat - the parallels behind their dominance are striking
- For Willie Mullins read Charlie Appleby: how Godolphin trainer’s dominance is suffocating the Dubai Carnival
- The Derby still retains its lure, but will it produce a memorable winner to compare with Troy or Shergar?
- Old-school thinking might be best left in the past when it comes to finding a Classic winner
- ‘F-word’ hype around City Of Troy is justified for now - and it will be quite the ride seeing if he can live up to it
- For Willie Mullins over jumps read Aidan O'Brien on the Flat - the parallels behind their dominance are striking
- For Willie Mullins read Charlie Appleby: how Godolphin trainer’s dominance is suffocating the Dubai Carnival