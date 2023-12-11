Racing Post logo
OpinionAnother View
premium

Chambard deserves a National spot after Becher triumph - surely it's time to embrace 'win and you're in'

author image
Craig ThakeHead of data (technical & development)
Chambard on his way to Becher glory
Chambard: excelled over the National fences in the Becher

Races over the Grand National fences always seem to give me an extra buzz and it was no different with Saturday's Becher Chase, in which Chambard put in a great round of jumping and won decisively.

Decisively enough, in fact, that he might just about have done enough to get a run in the National itself in April – but the fact that is still questionable doesn’t sit well with me.

Just 34 will line up for next year's race. If you look at last year's field, the 34th runner was rated 147, meaning Chambard needs to go up 7lb to be on the threshold. From the marks they carried on Saturday, only the top three runners in the Becher would have got in last year's National, while none of last month’s Grand Sefton would have got in, with the topweight rated 145.

Published on 11 December 2023inAnother View

Last updated 14:20, 11 December 2023

icon
