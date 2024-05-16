Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:05 LimerickHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:05 LimerickHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
Opinion
premium

The reaction to HorsePWR shows we are on the right track, but now we must go further

Robin MounseyBHA head of communications

Racing needs to take a bold approach to welfare and that’s what we did with the launch of the HorsePWR campaign last month.

As head of communications at the BHA, a significant part of my life is spent thinking about the issue of welfare and how to best protect and promote the sport’s reputation. That’s one of the reasons I was delighted to join the Horse Welfare Board.

In 2020, the sport published its five-year welfare strategy, part of which was the need for a proactive communications campaign to show racing understands its responsibility to the thoroughbred.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

inAnother View

iconCopy
more inAnother View
more inAnother View