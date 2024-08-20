Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:10 Kempton (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:10 Kempton (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
Opinion
premium

Be more Bob: the wedding wager which sums up this pro punter’s approach to betting

author image
Pro punter
TAUNTON, ENGLAND - MARCH 26: Runners take the bottom bend during The Blackbrook Primary Racing To School 'Hands And Heels' Handicap Hurdle at Taunton Racecourse on March 26, 2024 in Taunton, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)
In every race we study, by digging a little deeper than most, it is possible to find value opportunitiesCredit: Alan Crowhurst

Picture this. Your partner drags you along to a wedding where you know neither the bride nor the groom. As you enter the church you meet your old friend Bob and, after exchanging some pleasantries, he asks you what you think are the odds that this marriage ends in divorce.

Being fairly clued up on this sort of stuff and knowing that approximately 42 per cent of marriages fail, you say it’s about an 11-8 chance. He says he’ll have an “even” £50 it doesn’t survive. After accepting his bet, and his cash, you head towards your respective pews. 

During the wedding ceremony you sit there smugly, knowing that you’ve laid a great bet, had the value and that poor old Bob has probably had an expensive day.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inMark Holder

Last updated

iconCopy
more inMark Holder
more inMark Holder