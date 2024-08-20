Be more Bob: the wedding wager which sums up this pro punter’s approach to betting

Picture this. Your partner drags you along to a wedding where you know neither the bride nor the groom. As you enter the church you meet your old friend Bob and, after exchanging some pleasantries, he asks you what you think are the odds that this marriage ends in divorce.

Being fairly clued up on this sort of stuff and knowing that approximately 42 per cent of marriages fail, you say it’s about an 11-8 chance. He says he’ll have an “even” £50 it doesn’t survive. After accepting his bet, and his cash, you head towards your respective pews.

During the wedding ceremony you sit there smugly, knowing that you’ve laid a great bet, had the value and that poor old Bob has probably had an expensive day.