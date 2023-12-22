Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionDavid Jennings
premium

Axing Grade 1s in Ireland and taking horses out of their comfort zone is a bold but brilliant move

author image
David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
American Mike and Jack Kennedy land the opening maiden hurdle at Down Royal
American Mike: is entered in all three Grade 1 novice chases in Ireland this ChristmasCredit: Patrick McCann

You spoke, they listened.

My initial reaction to hearing Horse Racing Ireland was axing the Racing Post Novice Chase next year was how can there only be one Grade 1 novice chase in Ireland before the Cheltenham Festival over the same sort of trip as the Arkle? Bonkers.

Nostalgia then took over and I began reminiscing about the day Danoli beat British rival Land Afar, over from Paul Webber's yard, in what was then the Denny Gold Medal Chase. And remember two years earlier when Klairon Davis came out on top in one of his umpteen bruising battles with Sound Man? His Song, Native Upmanship, Moscow Flyer, Sizing Europe, Douvan and Min are just a flavour of the other winners over the last quarter of a century.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 22 December 2023inDavid Jennings

Last updated 15:32, 22 December 2023

icon
more inDavid Jennings
more inDavid Jennings