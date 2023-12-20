Fewer Grade 1 jumps races in Ireland in 2024 as Racing Post Novice Chase is axed
There will be fewer Grade 1 races in Ireland in 2024 as Horse Racing Ireland attempts to improve the competitiveness of the top-tier events and the Racing Post Novice Chase at Leopardstown's Christmas festival has been axed as part of the revamp.
There will be only two Grade 1 novice chases in Ireland over the festive period next year instead of three, with the Faugheen Novice Chase at Limerick over 2m3f and the Neville Hotels Novice Chase at Leopardstown over 3m being kept on the calendar.
That means the Irish Arkle, won last year by El Fabiolo, will be the only Grade 1 novice chase over 2m1f before the Arkle at the Cheltenham Festival.
Published on 20 December 2023inIreland
Last updated 18:00, 20 December 2023
