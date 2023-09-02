'You'd have to be excited about him and Haydock's definitely an option' - Gerri Colombe could return in Betfair Chase

The hugely exciting Gerri Colombe could return to action in the Betfair Chase at Haydock in November with Gordon Elliott full of hope he can emulate Don Cossack by landing the Cheltenham Gold Cup next March.

The seven-year-old, who is 6-1 second favourite with Paddy Power for jump racing's ultimate prize behind reigning champion Galopin Des Champs, has won eight of his nine starts with his sole reversal coming in the Brown Advisory at this year's Cheltenham Festival, when just touched off by The Real Whacker.

It is seven years since Don Cossack powered up the hill under Bryan Cooper to deny Djakadam, and Elliott said all roads lead to March 15 next year for his new kid on the chasing block.

The first stop on that journey could be Haydock on November 25, although if the ground was on the soft side he could show up three weeks earlier than that for the Ladbrokes Champion Chase at Down Royal.

Elliott opened his doors to the public on Saturday for an open morning which attracted a massive crowd of approaching 3,000 and Gerri Colombe was the name on everybody's lips.

The Real Whacker (red cap) battles to success over Gerri Colombe in the Brown Advisory Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Elliott said of his three-time Grade 1 winner: "You would have to be excited about Gerri Colombe. He hasn't done a whole lot wrong in his career and if there were another few strides in the Brown Advisory he would still be unbeaten. It's great to have a horse like him in the yard, one you can really look forward to for the top races.

"We haven't made a final decision on where he will start back, but the Betfair Chase is definitely an option at Haydock. That sort of race could suit him. If the ground turned in his favour, and they got plenty of rain in the lead-up to the Down Royal meeting at the start of November, he could show up there for the Ladbrokes Champion Chase. The Clonmel Oil is another possibility, but it all depends on what the weather does."

The trainer added: "You would like to think the Gold Cup trip and the end-to-end gallop of the race would be right up his street. He kept on progressing last season and Davy [Russell] thought the best he felt all last season was on his final start when he won at Aintree. There is hopefully more improvement to come and, if there is, he will put himself right in the Gold Cup picture. We're really looking forward to seeing what he can do this season."

One division Elliott could dominate this season is in the staying hurdles. He, of course, has the defending Stayers' Hurdle champion Sire Du Berlais as well as the Robcour-owned pair Teahupoo and Irish Point.

"What can you say about Sire Du Berlais that hasn't been said already? The horse is a legend," said Elliott. "The older he is getting, the better he is and he had an incredible spring.

"It takes an unbelievable horse to win at Cheltenham, Aintree and Punchestown and he almost did it. He will be back for more this season and loves Cheltenham, which is obviously a bonus.

"We will keep Irish Point over hurdles and there are plenty of races for him over two and a half miles. He's a horse I have liked from day one and he has a touch of class. He was brilliant at Aintree and I've no doubt there is more to come this season.

Approaching 3,000 people came to see Gordon Elliott unveil his stars at Cullentra House Credit: Patrick McCann

"Things didn't go according to plan for Teahupoo in the Stayers' Hurdle, but he's still a young horse and his ultimate aim will once again be the Stayers' Hurdle. He's a very good horse on his day, especially when there is some cut in the ground."

American Mike , Found A Fifty and Zanahiyr , all owned by Bective Stud, are set to be sent over fences and could be high-class recruits to that discipline, as could Doctor Bravo , while Brighterdaysahead , Down Memory Lane and No Time To Wait are expected to rank highly among his team of novice hurdlers.

Elliott has an interesting idea for last year’s Gold Cup third Conflated .

He said: "He'll start off the season in some of those top staying chases, but it wouldn't surprise me were he to end up in the Cross Country Chase at Cheltenham come March. Stranger things have happened."

