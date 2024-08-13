Top Irish jumps trainers considering legal action following initiative which prevents them competing in 60 races next year

Ireland's top four jumps trainers are considering legal action against Horse Racing Ireland in response to a scheduled initiative that would result in 60 races in the calendar being confined to trainers who have saddled fewer than 50 winners in the code in either of the previous two seasons.

The proposal, which was supported by the Irish Racehorse Trainers Association (IRTA), is scheduled to begin on January 1 and would exclude Willie Mullins, Gordon Elliott, Henry de Bromhead and Gavin Cromwell from entering horses in the races covered under the scheme, which will include bumpers, maiden hurdles, beginners' chases and handicap hurdles. A total of 1,504 jump races took place in Ireland in 2023.

It is also set to incorporate a series of 17 races which identifies opportunities for trainers with defined levels of success over previous seasons.

The Racing Post understands that a letter was sent to HRI earlier this week, informing Irish racing's governing body of an intention to initiate legal proceedings over the series. HRI declined to comment.

Last season Mullins topped the Irish jumps trainers' championship for the 17th year running, and 18th overall, with 257 winners, while he also became the first trainer based in Ireland to be crowned champion over jumps in Britain since Vincent O'Brien 70 years ago.

Elliott finished runner-up with 207 winners, while De Bromhead and Cromwell filled third and fourth spots with 89 and 72 winners. Next in the standings was Joseph O'Brien who saddled 20 winners.

Jonathan Mullin: "The series has been designed to give trainers the confidence to attract new owners into their yards"

The series was announced by HRI on July 25, with Jonathan Mullin, HRI's director of racing, explaining the rationale behind its introduction.

"This series of 60 races has been designed by the HRI Programmes Committee to give trainers the confidence to attract new owners into their yards with the knowledge that there is a programme of races there to support them in that endeavour," he said.

"There are already a small number of races in the calendar that provide this function, and this series is a step up in quantity which is intended to deliver a body of races substantial enough for trainers to encourage owners into their business and plan campaigns for those horses.”

