'We have never spent as much on it' - HRI chief reacts to Davy Russell criticism of prize-money in Ireland

Suzanne Eade, chief executive of Horse Racing Ireland, has countered claims made by retired multiple champion jump jockey Davy Russell that poor prize-money could push the industry over the edge by stressing "we have never spent as much as we will in 2024".

Russell was a guest columnist in Wednesday's Racing Post and suggested the notion of Irish racing being applauded for its prize-money levels compared to other jurisdictions is a "bit of a fallacy".

Ireland's three-time champion jump jockey believes if an owner or a syndicate has a horse capable of winning races the prize-money should cover the training fees and also fund their enjoyment.