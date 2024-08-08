- More
'We have never spent as much on it' - HRI chief reacts to Davy Russell criticism of prize-money in Ireland
Suzanne Eade, chief executive of Horse Racing Ireland, has countered claims made by retired multiple champion jump jockey Davy Russell that poor prize-money could push the industry over the edge by stressing "we have never spent as much as we will in 2024".
Russell was a guest columnist in Wednesday's Racing Post and suggested the notion of Irish racing being applauded for its prize-money levels compared to other jurisdictions is a "bit of a fallacy".
Ireland's three-time champion jump jockey believes if an owner or a syndicate has a horse capable of winning races the prize-money should cover the training fees and also fund their enjoyment.
Published on inIreland
Last updated
