'The position in the calendar is great' - Navan hails stellar entry list for inaugural two-day festival

Navan racecourse manager Aidan McGarry has spoken of the track's delight at the stellar entry list for its inaugural two-day racing festival this weekend, which features four Graded events as well as the historic Bar One Racing Troytown Handicap Chase.

The 2m4f Grade 2 Railway Bar Lismullen Hurdle (2.05) on Saturday could see the return of Stayers' Hurdle winner Sire Du Berlais, while last year's one-two Home By The Lee and Bob Olinger are also in contention.

Saint Roi and Dysart Dynamo could line up in the 2m Grade 2 Bar One Racing Fortria Chase (2.40) and some big names could appear in the non-Graded races.

The field for the 2m1f beginners' chase on Saturday includes Grade 1 winners over hurdles in the Willie Mullins-trained Facile Vega and Henry de Bromhead's Inthepocket. Mullins has used Navan to introduce some exciting prospects to fences, including Douvan, Min, Vautour and Footpad.

Sunday's 2m4f beginners' chase could see seven-time Grade 1 winner Klassical Dream make his belated debut over fences and Mullins also has Champion Bumper runner-up Fact To File in contention.

Aidan McGarry: delighted with the entries for the two-day festival

McGarry said: "I'm delighted with the entries as there are some very competitive fields in our Graded races and plenty of star names in the beginners' chases and maiden hurdles.

"The beginners' chases at Navan and other tracks at this time of year tend to be Graded races in all but name and both of ours this weekend are shaping up well with some really classy types from all the top yards.

"The position in the calendar is great as it's still six weeks until the festivals at Leopardstown and Limerick, so it's the ideal time to get the top-quality novice chasers out before Christmas."

He added: "The Troytown looks a very classy renewal. Last year the Faheys had a great win with The Big Dog and every year throws up its own story. It looks well up to scratch this year judging by the entries."

Speaking about how the festival has been received, McGarry said: "We've been sold out in hospitality since September, which wouldn't have been the case for the two equivalent days last year. Our early bird and advance price tickets are performing strongly and they're up a good bit on last year as well.

"We've been really fortunate this year with the weather. The ground is currently soft to heavy, soft in places. There's a bit of rain forecast between now and the weekend, so it should be perfect jumping ground.

"This isn't just the first Navan racing festival, it's the first two-day meeting the track has had outside of a rescheduled meeting. There will be plenty of live music on track and one of our big aims has been to engage with the town throughout the weekend, so there'll be live music in more than ten bars on Saturday and Sunday night when racegoers can head into Navan town after racing."

Read these next:

Facile Vega set for chasing debut at Navan this weekend while Gordon Elliott has 17 of 24 left in Troytown Chase

'It's a day I'll never forget and a few nights I'll never remember!' - Irish syndicate eye another party after Cheltenham Grade 2

Big Cheltenham clash is on after Nicky Henderson gives Jonbon go-ahead for Shloer return against Edwardstone

Trainer seeking first Cheltenham triumph confident 'stronger' Paddy Power Gold Cup hope Fugitif can defy weight rise

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.