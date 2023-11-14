Facile Vega set for chasing debut at Navan this weekend while Gordon Elliott has 17 of 24 left in Troytown Chase

Facile Vega is among a whole host of exciting novice chasers from the Willie Mullins stable to be entered at the inaugural Navan Racing Festival this weekend, while Gordon Elliott is responsible for an astonishing 17 of the 24 who remain in contention for the feature Bar One Racing Troytown Chase.

Douvan, Vautour and Footpad all made successful chasing debuts at Navan in November on the way to Cheltenham Festival glory the following March, and Facile Vega could try to do likewise after last season's Supreme Novices' Hurdle runner-up featured among 19 entries for the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Beginners Chase over 2m1f on Saturday.

Mullins has also entered Brown Advisory Novices' Chase favourite Gaelic Warrior , while Inthepocket , who won the Top Novices' Hurdle at Aintree's Grand National meeting when last seen, featured for Henry de Bromhead.

The Race And Stay Irish EBF Beginners Chase over 2m4f on Sunday could mark the return of Fact To File , whom Mullins was waxing lyrical about in a recent stable tour, suggesting he "has everything" and could make it to the very top over fences.

Gaelic Warrior is also entered in that event, as is seven-time Grade 1-winning hurdler Klassical Dream , while Gordon Elliott could run American Mike , Doctor Bravo and Saint Felicien in what promises to be a very informative affair.

Elliott, who won 11 of the 14 races on offer at Down Royal last weekend, looks to have a vice-like grip on the €100,000 Troytown Chase on Sunday as he has 71 percent of the field at the five-day forfeit stage.

Run Wild Fred 's victory in 2021 was one of five Troytown winners for Elliott in the last decade and he is set to try to regain his crown, along with a host of others from Cullentra House.

Elliott said: "I hope to run plenty of mine in the Troytown, as many as I can. It's a race I love. Hollow Games is obviously interesting as he is unbeaten at Navan, having won his beginners' chase there last year and also a Grade 3 over hurdles. He seems to like the place and this has been the plan since the Galway Plate where I thought he ran really well.

"I wouldn't rule out Run Wild Fred, though. He's won the race before and he'll come on plenty for his return in the Munster National at Limerick. He'll run a big race."

Among Elliott's 17 entries is Farouk D'Alene . The eight-year-old's last public appearance was in the 2022 Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at Cheltenham where he fell at the second last when still very much in contention. That race was won by L'Homme Presse, with Ahoy Senor following him home and Gaillard Du Mesnil in third. It is fair to say it has worked out well.

Troytown Chase (2.32 Navan, Saturday)

Paddy Power: 6 Hollow Games, 13-2 Thedevilscoachman, 7 Largy Debut, 9 Limerick Lace, 10 Chemical Energy, 10 Gevrey, Macs Charm, 12 Faroul D'alene, 14 bar

