Big Cheltenham clash is on after Nicky Henderson gives Jonbon go-ahead for Shloer return against Edwardstone

The first big clash of the jumps season is set to take place this weekend after it was announced Jonbon would take on fellow high-class two-miler Edwardstone at Cheltenham on Sunday.

Nicky Henderson has decided to start the four-time Grade 1 winner Jonbon's second season over fences in the Shloer Chase , in which he will meet established star Edwardstone, an impressive nine-length winner of last season's Tingle Creek Chase.

It was at Sandown last April that Jonbon signalled his championship credentials when making a successful transition from novice to open company in the Grade 1 Celebration Chase , in which he beat Champion Chase runner-up Captain Guinness by nearly four lengths.