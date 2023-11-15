Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

Big Cheltenham clash is on after Nicky Henderson gives Jonbon go-ahead for Shloer return against Edwardstone

Jonbon and Edwardstone are set to clash at Cheltenham on Sunday
Jonbon and Edwardstone are set to clash at Cheltenham on Sunday

The first big clash of the jumps season is set to take place this weekend after it was announced Jonbon would take on fellow high-class two-miler Edwardstone at Cheltenham on Sunday.

Nicky Henderson has decided to start the four-time Grade 1 winner Jonbon's second season over fences in the Shloer Chase, in which he will meet established star Edwardstone, an impressive nine-length winner of last season's Tingle Creek Chase.

It was at Sandown last April that Jonbon signalled his championship credentials when making a successful transition from novice to open company in the Grade 1 Celebration Chase, in which he beat Champion Chase runner-up Captain Guinness by nearly four lengths.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

David CarrReporter

Published on 15 November 2023inBritain

Last updated 18:30, 15 November 2023

icon
more inBritain
more inBritain