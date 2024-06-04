Paddy Twomey has Group 1 plans for exciting filly whose form was franked by Oaks winner Ezeliya

Purple Lily could bid to give Paddy Twomey another success in the Group 1 Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh later this month as the trainer plans the next steps for her and Irish 1,000 Guineas runner-up A Lilac Rolla.

Neither were able to reel in the Karl Burke-trained Fallen Angel at the Curragh last month with A Lilac Rolla faring best of the pair when beaten two and three-quarter lengths into second, while Purple Lily was a further two and half lengths behind in fifth.

La Petite Coco gave Twomey his first top-level success in Pretty Polly two years ago and Purple Lily could go back up in trip to contest the 1m2f event on June 29. The Calyx filly was beaten half a length by subsequent Oaks winner Ezeliya when tried over the trip for the first time in the Group 3 Salsabil Stakes at Navan at the end of April.

A Lilac Rolla holds an entry in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot but could swerve that in favour of the Group 2 Minstrel Stakes next month at the Curragh where she would be dropping back to 7f having landed a Group 3 over that trip on her reappearance in April.

Twomey said: "They came out of the Curragh well. I haven't fully decided where we will go next, but we might look at the Pretty Polly for Purple Lily and maybe wait for something like a Minstrel Stakes with A Lilac Rolla.

"A Lilac Rolla is in the Coronation Stakes at Ascot as well and has plenty of options over the summer."

