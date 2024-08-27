Paddy Smullen to have first public ride in charity race on the day we remember his legendary late father Pat

Paddy Smullen, the teenage son of legendary jockey Pat, has described his emotions as a mixture of nerves and excitement as he looks forward to his first public ride in the charity race at the Curragh on Saturday.

The Pat Smullen Race Day has grown to be one of the standout events on the Irish calendar with every cent raised going directly to Cancer Trials Ireland, and an integral part of the occasion is the second running of the Pat Smullen Charity Race.

Hannah Smullen was third to the Kate Harrington-ridden The Very Man in the race last year, and now her younger brother Paddy is gunning for some family bragging rights as he seeks to go two places better.

It is a big couple of days for 17-year-old Paddy, who will enter fifth year of secondary school, and also hopes to be handed his amateur licence next week.

Smullen said: "It's getting close now, the race is only a few days away. I'm a little bit nervous, but excited at the same time. I'm not 100 per cent sure who I'm riding yet, the declarations will be out later this week. Whoever it is will be my first ride. That's exciting.

"The Curragh is a great racecourse and it's not too tricky, so it will be a great experience for my first ride. I'll enjoy the experience either way, but to win it would make the day even more special. I'll be doing my best anyway."

A total of €176,771 was raised last year on the Pat Smullen Race day in aid of Cancer Trials Ireland

You could be seeing the name Mr P Smullen on the racecard more often in the coming years as Paddy has his heart set on riding in as many bumpers as he can.

He said: "I've just completed the amateur test recently and I'll hopefully get my amateur licence in the days after the charity race, with a bit of luck. I'm going to ride as much as I can.

"I would have loved to go down the same route as my dad but, unfortunately, I'm just too tall for the Flat and I'm not even allowed to think about it! So, the plan is to go down the amateur route and ride in bumpers and whatever amateur Flat races I can."

The Pat Smullen Race Day is sure to draw a big crowd to the Curragh on Saturday as not only is there a charity race, but there is the Curragh to Curragh cycle event, a barbecue in the Oaks restaurant, and an eight-race card featuring the €100,000 Paddy Power Supporting Cancer Trials Irish Cambridgeshire.

The Curragh to Curragh charity cycle event is over 100km and begins at 10am. It will start at the racecourse and stop at Moyglare Stud, Naas, Punchestown and Gilltown Stud en route before returning to the Curragh. People can sign up and join anywhere along the way.

Smullen added: "It's fantastic and brings everyone together. I'm so glad we have kept it going since the first day in 2019.

"It could have been just a one-off thing, but it's definitely a good thing that we're keeping it going because the problem isn't solved yet, and there's no point laying off it and thinking that we've done enough when there is more to do."

