Should Arctic Fly have kept her Killarney win? The runner-up's trainer expects the rules to change

A frustrated Michael Hourigan said he will not be appealing against the decision of the Killarney stewards, who allowed Arctic Fly to keep a race last Saturday despite the fact she appeared not to jump the second fence at all, but the veteran trainer expects the rules to change following the bizarre incident.

Hourigan trained the runner-up, Ballywilliam Boy, in the 2m1f beginners' chase. He was beaten a head by Arctic Fly but most observers felt the placings would be reversed afterwards as the winner appeared to run out at the second fence.

Arctic Fly somehow managed to stay within the wing of the fence, however, and the raceday stewards allowed her to keep the race.

The stewards report read: "Having considered the matter and heard the evidence the raceday stewards were satisfied that, as per Regulation 9, Arctic Fly had remained on the correct side of the bundle of birch at the commencement of the rail to determine the correct course approaching the fence and jumped inside the wing of the fence. They were therefore satisfied that no further action was warranted."

Arctic Fire approached the fence fine

But the eventual winner shifted markedly left, jumping between the wing and the birch

Hourigan was understandably annoyed by the decision as he felt Arctic Fly did not jump the fence, but he will not be appealing the decision of the stewards.

He told the Racing Post: "No, we're not appealing. It would be pointless and a waste of money. That mare moved the wing but stayed inside it, and there is no rule there to say which part of the fence you have to jump.

"There used to be a flag on the birch at the highest part of the fence, but they got rid of the flags for some reason. It's frustrating, as she [Arctic Fly] had no notion of jumping that fence, but what can you do."

Hourigan expects a change to the rule book to be made as a result of the incident.

He said: "They will definitely change the rules in some way now, I've no doubt about that. They will have to rewrite the rules to make sure you have to jump some part of the fence."

When contacted by the Racing Post about the rule being changed, the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board's communication manager Niall Cronin said a review of the entire rule book has commenced, and not just because of what happened at Killarney.

Cronin said: "The IHRB is committed to excellence through agility and continuous improvement of our rules, structures and processes.

"A thorough review and revision of our rule book has commenced and should changes be required they will be captured as part of this process."

Read these next:

'I think he'll be very competitive in a wide-open Champion Chase division' - Barry Connell can't wait for Marine Nationale return

Walnut Beach proves a tough nut to crack in Killarney feature for Pat Flynn

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.