Owner Steve Parkin and bloodstock adviser Joe Foley file high court legal proceedings against each other

The breakdown of a 20-year relationship between Classic-winning owner Steve Parkin and his racing and bloodstock adviser Joe Foley has escalated after both parties filed legal proceedings against each other in the High Court in Ireland.

Parkin, 63, the founder of Clipper Logistics, and Foley, 58, the owner of Ballyhane Stud in County Carlow, abruptly ended their successful relationship in March with Parkin moving two stallions – Space Traveller and Asymmetric – from Ballyhane to Starfield Stud in County Westmeath.

The nature of the legal cases is not specified in the court filings other than them being classified as plenary summons. These are lodged when there is a dispute between parties but the claim is not specific, or is difficult to calculate.