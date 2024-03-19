Racing Post logo
News

Space Traveller and Sands Of Mali relocating to Starfield Stud from Ballyhane

Steve Parkin's silks have been worn to many big-race triumphs
Space Traveller: on the move to Starfield Stud alongside Sands Of MaliCredit: Mark Cranham

Space Traveller and Sands Of Mali will relocate from Ballyhane Stud to Micheal Orlandi's Starfield Stud in Mullingar for the remainder of the 2024 covering season.

Space Traveller, a Group 2-winning son of Bated Breath, covered 185 mares in 2023 and has welcomed his first foals this year. Also a winner of the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot, he also placed at the highest level in America when second in the Woodbine Mile and Frank E. Kilroe Mile Stakes. He was also third in the Pegasus World Cup Turf. 

Sands Of Mali won the Gimcrack Stakes at two and proceeded to take honours in the British Champions Sprint at three, as well as finishing second in the Commonwealth Cup. The Panis horse is set to have his first crop of runners this year. 

Space Traveller and Sands Of Mali remain at fees of €6,500 and €5,000 respectively.

Kitty TriceBloodstock journalist

Published on 19 March 2024inNews

