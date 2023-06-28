Nominations for Irish Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards to open on July 3

Nominations are set to open on Monday, July 3 for the Irish Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards sponsored by Godolphin.

The awards consist of ten categories and will carry a prize fund of €62,000. Nominations can be made online at www.itiea.org and will remain open for six weeks before the deadline on Monday ,August 14.

Godolphin have sponsored the awards since 2015, and as well as the prize fund winners will receive beautifully crafted Ani Mollereau trophies in recognition of the skills, experience and dedication of the hardworking women and men in the thoroughbred breeding and racing industry. Friends, colleagues and employers who work within stud farms and racing yards are encouraged to nominate as many people as possible

There are seven Irish Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards along with a Newcomer Award. All eight winners will be eligible for the Irish Racing Excellence Award, which will be revealed at the awards ceremony, together with the Racecourse Award winner, chosen by the Irish Stable Staff Association.

The awards ceremony will take place at Keadeen Hotel in Newbridge, County Kildare on Monday, October 16.

Sandra Hughes, Godolphin’s Irish Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards ambassador, will be visiting racing yards and stud farms, while also attending race meetings and bloodstock sales over the next few weeks to motivate industry participants to submit as many nominations as possible.

Joe Osborne, managing director of Godolphin Ireland, said: “All of us at Godolphin are delighted to continue our sponsorship of these awards. The key message is anyone can nominate. The process is straightforward and this is a great way to acknowledge and reward the dedication of our colleagues.”

