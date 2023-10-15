Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Ireland
premium

Mick Kinane: City Of Troy is an exceptionally good two-year-old but next spring is a different story

City Of Troy is not for catching in the Dewhurst
City Of Troy and Ryan Moore storm to Group 1 success in the Dewhurst StakesCredit: Alan Crowhurst

Mick Kinane, one of the few jockeys who can legitimately claim to have ridden an all-time great in Sea The Stars, believes Saturday's stunning Dewhurst Stakes winner City Of Troy has the potential to reach a similar summit, but thinks comparisons with his champion or Frankel are premature at this stage. 

Kinane, recognised among the greatest Flat riders of all time, partnered Sea The Stars to six consecutive Group 1 wins in 2009, including the 2,000 Guineas, Derby and Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, to seal his place in the pantheon. He also rode the likes of Galileo, Rock Of Gibraltar and Hawk Wing in his days as Ballydoyle's first-choice rider.

After City Of Troy took his undefeated record to three in the Group 1 Dewhurst, leading all the way and stretching three and a half lengths clear of his closest rival, he was hailed as his greatest ever two-year-old by trainer Aidan O'Brien, while part-owner Michael Tabor declared that Coolmore had discovered their Frankel

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Lewis PorteousReporter
Published on 15 October 2023Last updated 18:04, 15 October 2023
icon
more inIreland
more inIreland