Mick Kinane: City Of Troy is an exceptionally good two-year-old but next spring is a different story

Mick Kinane, one of the few jockeys who can legitimately claim to have ridden an all-time great in Sea The Stars, believes Saturday's stunning Dewhurst Stakes winner City Of Troy has the potential to reach a similar summit, but thinks comparisons with his champion or Frankel are premature at this stage.

Kinane, recognised among the greatest Flat riders of all time, partnered Sea The Stars to six consecutive Group 1 wins in 2009, including the 2,000 Guineas, Derby and Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, to seal his place in the pantheon. He also rode the likes of Galileo, Rock Of Gibraltar and Hawk Wing in his days as Ballydoyle's first-choice rider.

After City Of Troy took his undefeated record to three in the Group 1 Dewhurst, leading all the way and stretching three and a half lengths clear of his closest rival, he was hailed as his greatest ever two-year-old by trainer Aidan O'Brien, while part-owner Michael Tabor declared that Coolmore had discovered their Frankel .