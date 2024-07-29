- More
JP McManus set for strong hand after full field declared for Galway Plate
JP McManus boasts a strong hand as he targets another win in Wednesday's Tote Galway Plate, with the legendary owner's team featuring ante-post market leaders Perceval Legallois and In Excelsis Deo.
A full field of 22 has been declared for the €270,000 highlight, with Ontheropes, Frontal Assault and Flanking Maneuver occupying the reserve positions.
McManus last won the Galway Plate in 2020 with Early Doors and has four contenders this time, with the Gavin Cromwell-trained Perceval Legallois and Harry Fry's In Excelsis Deo joined by Saint Roi and Janidil.
Gordon Elliott is the joint-leading trainer in the history of the Galway Plate with four winners and will send out at least six runners in his bid for victory number five.
Last year's winner Ash Tree Meadow is one of Elliott's six and heads the weights this time, with his mark of 160 a significant 15lb higher than 12 months ago. Stable number one Jack Kennedy is booked to ride Zanahiyr, while Chemical Energy, Tullybeg, Duffle Coat and Hurricane Georgie complete Elliott's team.
In addition to Saint Roi and Janidil, champion trainer Willie Mullins will also run Easy Game, Authorized Art and Mister Policeman as he bids for a third win in the race.
Henry De Bromhead is another trainer well represented in a race he claimed in 2015 and 2017 with Shanahan's Turn and Balko Des Flos. Rachael Blackmore partners Lets Go Champ, who won at the Punchestown festival when last seen, while the yard has further representation in the shape of Amirite, Life In The Park and Toss Again.
Tote Galway Plate confirmed runners and riders
- Ash Tree Meadow Alex Harvey (7)
- Easy Game Brian Hayes
- Saint Roi Aidan Kelly (5)
- Janidil Jody McGarvey
- Authorized Art Danny Mullins
- Idas Boy Conor Stone-Walsh (5)
- Dunvegan Michael O'Sullivan
- Mister Policeman Paul Townend
- Solness JJ Slevin
- French Dynamite Darragh O'Keeffe
- Chemical Energy Jordan Gainford
- Zanahiyr Jack Kennedy
- Amirite Sam Twiston-Davies
- In Excelsis Deo Jonathan Burke
- Perceval Legallois Mark Walsh
- Tullybeg Sam Ewing
- Duffle Coat Danny Gilligan (5)
- Lets Go Champ Rachael Blackmore
- Life In The Park Mike O'Connor
- Pinkerton Donagh Meyler
- Toss Again Ricky Doyle
- Hurricane Georgie Kevin Sexton
- Ontheropes Reserve
- Frontal Assault Reserve
- Flanking Maneuver Reserve
Tote Galway Plate (7.10 Galway, Wednesday, July 31)
Paddy Power: 9-2 Perceval Legallois, 7 In Excelsis Deo, Lets Go Champ, Mister Policeman, 10 Zanahiyr, 11 Amirite, 16 Ash Tree Meadow, Idas Boy, Life In The Park, Pinkerton, Saint Roi, Toss Again, 20 bar
