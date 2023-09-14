'It's very possible he will go straight to America' - Breeders' Cup next on the agenda for Auguste Rodin

Dual Derby winner Auguste Rodin could head straight to America for the Breeders' Cup Turf at Santa Anita in November, according to trainer Aidan O'Brien.

The three-year-old bounced back to his best once again to land the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown last weekend, the second time he had put a disappointing run behind him before scooping a major prize.

O'Brien said: "Auguste Rodin has come out of Leopardstown very well. It's very possible he will go straight to America. He loves a pace and he follows a pace very easy. When he gets to the front he doesn't do much, but that's the way he's always been.

"I think the Breeders' Cup would suit him. All he wants is a good pace in front of him, and you usually get that in America on fast ground."

The six-time winner got the better of stablemate Luxembourg to win the Irish Champion Stakes on the back of a disappointing run in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot, where he finished a tailed-off last of ten. He had previously finished 12th of 14 on his seasonal reappearance in the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket before winning the Epsom Derby in June and the Irish Derby at the Curragh in July.

Auguste Rodin is priced between 3-1 and 5-1 to give O'Brien his seventh Breeders' Cup Turf success, and his first since Highland Reel's 2016 victory under Seamie Heffernan. Should he line up in the 1m4f contest the son of Deep Impact could be set for a pulsating clash with Equinox, the world's top-rated horse.

Kyprios finished second to Eldar Eldarov on his long-awaited return Credit: Patrick McCann

O'Brien also offered an update on four-time Group 1 winner Kyprios , who returned from more than 11 months off the track to finish second to Eldar Eldarov in the Irish St Leger at the Curragh on Sunday.

The five-year-old could return to the scene of his Ascot Gold Cup triumph in 2022 for his next outing, with the Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup looking the most likely next race for the star stayer, who is a general 5-1 chance to land that Group 2 prize.

O'Brien said of the son of Galileo: "He came out of his race very well. He's moving better now, even though we were very happy with his action and how he was going into it. He's definitely going the right way.

"You'd probably have to think about Ascot, as Arc weekend might come too quick."

